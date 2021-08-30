India’s TCIL firms up expansion investment 

Monday, 30 August 2021 10:36:50 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Tinplate Company of India Limited (TCIL, a Tata Steel group company has approved an expansion plan to put up additional 300,000 mt per annum capacity at its mill at Jamshedpur in eastern India entailing an investment of $243 million, company officials said on Monday, August 30.

The expansion has been scheduled for completion within the next three years, officials said.

They said that TCIL’s existing capacity 379,000 mt per annum was currently operating at 90 percent utilization and the expansion project would be funded through internal accruals, external debt including financial support from company promoter, Tata Steel.

The company manufactured various grades of electrolytic tinplates., tin-free steel sheets and full hard cold rolled sheets (FHCR).