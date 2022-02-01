﻿
India’s Tata Steel to ramp up capacity at newly-acquired NINL

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 10:53:13 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Close on the heels of being declared the highest bidder for the acquisition of state-run steel maker Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited, Tata Steel Long Products Limited (TSLPL) will “expeditiously” move towards reopening the closed steel mill and will “take immediate steps” to increase capacity from 1.1 million mt per year to 4.5 million mt per year and subsequently to 10 million mt per year by 2030, a Tata Steel statement said on Tuesday, February 1.

Tata Steel subsidiary TSLPL successfully acquired the NINL steel mill located at Kalinganagar, Odisha, with a winning bid of $1.613 billion participating in the government’s privatization process for the ailing steel mill.

NINL is a strategic acquisition for parent Tata Steel and the acquisition will be critical for the company to build a dedicated long products complex and achieve the best possible leverage synergies with a shared infrastructure with Tata Steel’s 3 million mt per year flat product steel mill also located at Kalinganagar, Odisha, the company statement said.

TSLPL plans to fund the acquisition of NINL through a combination of internal accruals and bridge loans from financial institutions, the statement said.


