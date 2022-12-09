﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Tata Sons to venture into domestic semi-conductor manufacturing

Friday, 09 December 2022 12:14:51 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Tata Sons, the country’s largest industrial conglomerate holding company, will start domestic manufacturing of semi-conductors for local and global supplies, a company official said in a media statement on Friday, December 9.

Tata Sons’ chairman, N. Chandrasekaran, said that the salt-to-auto-to-steel conglomerate will look into the possibility of eventually launching an upstream chip fabrication facility too.

He said that the group had already set up Tata Electronics under which semi-conduction testing facilities would be set up, indicating that potential partners could come from Japan, the US, Taiwan and South Korea.

He said that the group had already committed investments to the tune of $90 billion over the next five years across various companies and the semi-conductor venture was also included in these projected investments.

In September this year, Indian resource major Vedanta Limited in collaboration with Taiwan’s Foxconn signed an agreement with the government of the western state of Gujarat to set up semi-conductors and display manufacturing plants, entailing an investment close to $20 billion, the single largest investment project in the country.


Tags: India Indian Subcon 

Similar articles

Indian automobile retail sales hit highest-ever level in November

09 Dec | Steel News

Ex-India HDG export activity improves, but prices able to rise only slightly 

08 Dec | Flats and Slab

Indian mills raise billet export prices amid better conditions globally

08 Dec | Longs and Billet

Indian government reintroduces reimbursement of levies on export production of iron and steel products

08 Dec | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 16% rise in crude steel output in Nov

08 Dec | Steel News

Ex-India BPI prices under sustained pressure

07 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap prices in India continue to rise, only rare deals done 

07 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian finished steel exports down 53% in November, output up 3%

07 Dec | Steel News

Indian mills hike HRC export prices after latest improvement in buying and better outlook

06 Dec | Flats and Slab

India’s Jindal Stainless starts construction of stainless steel park in Odisha

06 Dec | Steel News