India’s Tata Sons to venture into domestic semi-conductor manufacturing

Friday, 09 December 2022 12:14:51 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Tata Sons, the country’s largest industrial conglomerate holding company, will start domestic manufacturing of semi-conductors for local and global supplies, a company official said in a media statement on Friday, December 9.

Tata Sons’ chairman, N. Chandrasekaran, said that the salt-to-auto-to-steel conglomerate will look into the possibility of eventually launching an upstream chip fabrication facility too.

He said that the group had already set up Tata Electronics under which semi-conduction testing facilities would be set up, indicating that potential partners could come from Japan, the US, Taiwan and South Korea.

He said that the group had already committed investments to the tune of $90 billion over the next five years across various companies and the semi-conductor venture was also included in these projected investments.

In September this year, Indian resource major Vedanta Limited in collaboration with Taiwan’s Foxconn signed an agreement with the government of the western state of Gujarat to set up semi-conductors and display manufacturing plants, entailing an investment close to $20 billion, the single largest investment project in the country.