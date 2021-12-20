﻿
English
India’s Tata Motors inks deal to set up auto scrapping unit in Maharashtra

Monday, 20 December 2021 11:35:12 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian automobile vehicle manufacturer Tata Motors Limited (TML) has signed an agreement with the government of the western Indian state of Maharashtra to set up a vehicle scrapping unit, a company statement said on Monday, December 20.

The TML unit will have a scrapping capacity for 35,000 units per year.

“The scrappage facility will provide benefits such as low import bills for scrap and crude oil, job opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises, the possibility of an upside in new vehicle sales for original equipment manufacturers, low operation costs for vehicle owners, safer and cleaner vehicles for consumers, and a sustainable environment for all," TML said in the statement.

Earlier this year, the company had announced the setting up of a similar auto scrapping unit at Ahmedabad in the western state of Gujarat.


