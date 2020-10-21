India’s steel ministry seeks report from industry on raising per capita steel use

Wednesday, 21 October 2020 14:46:57 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Ministry of Steel has directed the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the country’s apex industry representative body, to prepare a report within the next 30 days outlining how to increase domestic per capita steel consumption, a government official said on Monday, October 19.

The official said that the CII has been asked to interact with various government ministries seeking inputs in the preparation of the report.

“The object is clear. To increase per capita steel consumption in the country. The per capita steel consumption is presently at 74 kg. The more we increase it, the more we will benefit,” steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The minister said that the CII should interact with the ministries of steel, agriculture, food processing and other departments and submit a report within a month. Elaborating the increasing steel usage in government projects, he said that rural housing construction undertaken by the government had already used 4.69 million mt of steel and another 4.38 million mt will be required for the remaining part of the housing projects. Under government-funded road projects for approved phases I & II, about 1.02 million mt of steel will be required.