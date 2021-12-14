India’s steel ministry seeks reduction of steel input import duties to zero in national budget

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 13:44:28 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Ministry of Steel has made a pitch seeking the reduction of import duties on key steelmaking raw materials to zero in the national budget 2022-23 scheduled to be placed before parliament in February, government sources said on Tuesday, December 14.

According to the sources, the steel ministry has sought that import duties on anthracite, met coke, coking coal, ferronickel, dolomite and limestone should be brought down to zero, while they currently range between 2.5 percent and seven percent.

The ministry has also sought the reduction of import duty on graphite electrodes to five percent from 7.5 percent at present.