﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s steel ministry seeks reduction of steel input import duties to zero in national budget

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 13:44:28 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Ministry of Steel has made a pitch seeking the reduction of import duties on key steelmaking raw materials to zero in the national budget 2022-23 scheduled to be placed before parliament in February, government sources said on Tuesday, December 14.

According to the sources, the steel ministry has sought that import duties on anthracite, met coke, coking coal, ferronickel, dolomite and limestone should be brought down to zero, while they currently range between 2.5 percent and seven percent.

The ministry has also sought the reduction of import duty on graphite electrodes to five percent from 7.5 percent at present.


Tags: steelmaking  India  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10 Dec

Indian stainless producers seek restoration of CVD on imports from China, Indonesia
09 Dec

India’s JSPL posts 10 % crude output increase for November
08 Dec

Indian finished steel exports down 32% in Nov from Oct
07 Dec

India and Russia discuss production of specialty steel
15 Nov

India’s AMNS planning specialty steel production capacity