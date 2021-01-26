﻿
English
India’s steel ministry lists 49 iron and steel products for preference in state procurement

Tuesday, 26 January 2021 11:28:16 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government has identified and notified 49 domestically produced iron and steel products which will be given preference in all government procurement, an official at India’s Ministry of Steel said on Tuesday, January 26.

The ministry official said that the list prepared is in line with the government’s “Make in India’ policy to give priority to domestic manufacturing industries.

The latest order to give preference to these 49 items will be applicable for procurements by all centrally-sponsored agencies and local bodies, the official said.

The list of products identified for preference included steel rails for state transporter Indian Railways, pipes and tubes, steel wires, storage tanks, containers, railway coaches and other rolling stock and household items.


Indian Subcon  India


