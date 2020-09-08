﻿
India’s steel ministry explores expanding Alang ship-breaking yard to vehicle scrapping hub

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 14:18:48 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Following up a suggestion from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s Ministry of Steel is exploring the possibility of expanding a shipbreaking yard at Alang in the western state of Gujarat and developing it into the biggest scrap facility for voluntary scrapping of vehicles, an official at the ministry has said.

The official said that the ministry will initiate a detailed project report that would outline how the ship-breaking yard at Alang could be expanded and converted into an integrated facility to generate ferrous scrap, positioned to handle vehicle scrapping.

The Ministry for Surface Transport has already stated that it is fast-tracking the announcement of the much delayed voluntary scrapping of vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles beyond certain years of usage.

The feasibility of collecting scrapped vehicles from across the country and bringing them to an integrated facility like Alang which already has an existing infrastructure for breaking ships, will also be explored in the detailed project report, the official said.


