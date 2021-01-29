﻿
India’s steel ministry defers quality control order for certain steel products

Friday, 29 January 2021 14:42:46 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Ministry of Steel has announced the deferment of the enforcement of the Steel and Steel Products (Quality) Control Order in respect of three grades of steel by six months, a ministry official said on Friday, January 29.

The official said that, as per the notification, the mandatory quality control order for tool and die steel, high-speed tool steel, and carbon manganese steel forgings will be enforced from July 23, 2021.

The mandatory quality control order for these products requiring all producers, traders, market intermediaries to comply with certifications of quality by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) had earlier been planned for enforcement from December 22, 2020.

 


