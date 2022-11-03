India’s steel ministry defers implementing quality control order for ferronickel, ferrosilicon

Thursday, 03 November 2022 15:33:57 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s ministry of steel has differed implementation of a mandatory quality control order (QCO) for ferrosilicon and ferronickel, a government notification said on Thursday, November 3.

According to the notification, the QCO for the two grades will come into effect from January 23, 2023, instead of November 1, 2022.

The QCO had been proposed for ferrosilicon and ferronickel under the Steel and Steel Products Quality Control Order stipulating that ferronickel would have to mandatorily adhere to specifications IS 1110:1990 of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and IS 4409: 1973 in case of ferrosilicon.

Under the mandatory QCO, no manufacturing, trade, imports or use is permitted without certifications stating the product adheres to the standards laid down by the BIS.

Both ferronickel and ferrosilicon are largely imported into India and are critical inputs for alloy steel and cold rolled grain-oriented (CRGO) steel used for the manufacture of electrical equipment like transformers, motors and rotors.