﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s steel ministry defers implementing quality control order for ferronickel, ferrosilicon

Thursday, 03 November 2022 15:33:57 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s ministry of steel has differed implementation of a mandatory quality control order (QCO) for ferrosilicon and ferronickel, a government notification said on Thursday, November 3.

According to the notification, the QCO for the two grades will come into effect from January 23, 2023, instead of November 1, 2022.

The QCO had been proposed for ferrosilicon and ferronickel under the Steel and Steel Products Quality Control Order stipulating that ferronickel would have to mandatorily adhere to specifications IS 1110:1990 of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and IS 4409: 1973 in case of ferrosilicon.

Under the mandatory QCO, no manufacturing, trade, imports or use is permitted without certifications stating the product adheres to the standards laid down by the BIS.

Both ferronickel and ferrosilicon are largely imported into India and are critical inputs for alloy steel and cold rolled grain-oriented (CRGO) steel used for the manufacture of electrical equipment like transformers, motors and rotors.


Tags: India Indian Subcon 

Similar articles

Discounted ex-India HDG prices fail to attract buyers anticipating further declines

03 Nov | Flats and Slab

24 mining firms likely to participate in auction of four iron ore blocks in Goa

03 Nov | Steel News

India’s MSL posts 92% rise in net profit for Q2 FY 2022-23

03 Nov | Steel News

India’s pig iron market stifled by lack export trade and poor local demand

02 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s import scrap trade fails to pick up despite continued softening of prices

02 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s HRC imports kept alive by competitive ex-Japan and ex-Russia and ex-Vietnam offers

02 Nov | Flats and Slab

Local billet prices in India fall, but mills still not interested in exports

02 Nov | Longs and Billet

India’s NMDC Limited achieves iron ore output growth of 6% in October, sales down 14%

02 Nov | Steel News

Indian passenger car makers report robust October sales growth

02 Nov | Steel News

Indian HRC exporters roll over offers, remaining uncompetitive

01 Nov | Flats and Slab