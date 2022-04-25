India’s steel minister starts work on policy for secondary steel mills

Monday, 25 April 2022 14:52:31 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s ministry of steel has initiated work on framing a policy framework for secondary steel producers, focusing on redressing their falling share in total steel output, ministry sources said on Monday, April 25.

The sources said that the secondary steel sector accounted for 55 percent of the country’s total steel output in 2015, but this was down to 40 percent in the fiscal year 2021-22.

The fall in the share of domestic steel production is largely owing to the challenges faced by secondary mills in terms of sourcing raw materials, higher logistical costs, and insufficient access to bank funding, and the new policy will aim to address these issues, the sources said.

As a result, induction furnace operators are currently operating at around 55 percent of capacity, while downstream re-rolling mills are operating at 45 percent capacity utilization levels. Similarly, pellet plants are operating in the range of 55-60 percent of capacities, the sources said.

It was also pointed out that medium and small-scale secondary mills are hamstrung in upgrading technologies like ladle refining, and hence are unable to meet mandatory quality standards fixed by the government for steel products and as a result they face low sales potential.