﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s steel imports surge 57% in October, becoming a net importer

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 11:18:28 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s steel imports surged to 593,000 mt in October 2022, up 57 percent year on year and constituting the highest monthly inward shipment total in the last two years, according to data sourced from the ministry of steel on Wednesday, November 16.

The data showed that India’s steel exports in October came to 360,000 mt, making India a net importer.

Granular data showed non-alloyed steel imports during the month came to 364,000 mt, up 69 percent year on year, and alloy and stainless steel imports amounted to 230,000 mt, up 41 percent year on year.

“Considering that international prices are softening and India remains one of the very few countries showing positive demand growth, a lot of ex-Japan and ex-South Korea non-alloy steel is being shipped in, at nil rate of duty. The price differential between imported hot rolled coil (HRC) on landed price basis and domestic trade price is around INR 5,000-7,000/mt ($61-86/mt), which is very attractive for downstream end-users,” an official at a private mill said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Moody’s: Steel demand in India remains strong compared to EU and US

10 Nov | Steel News

India’s finished steel exports down 55% in April-October, output up 6%

10 Nov | Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic up 17% in April-October

07 Nov | Steel News

S. Korea biggest supplier of steel imports to India in H1 FY 2022-23

31 Oct | Steel News

Indian finished steel exports slump 54 percent in H1 FY 2022-23

07 Oct | Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic up 15.93% in Apr-Sept FY 2022-23

06 Oct | Steel News

India’s finished steel output up 4% in August, consumption up 13%

29 Sep | Steel News

Indian finished steel exports slump 66% in August, crude steel output up 2%

06 Sep | Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic up 9.24 % in April-August

05 Sep | Steel News

India’s steel exports slump by 75% in July, imports up 8%

09 Aug | Steel News