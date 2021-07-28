India’s Srikalahasthi Pipes shuts down mini-blast furnace to complete expansion project

Wednesday, 28 July 2021 12:02:37 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Srikalahasthi Pipes Limited has shut down its mini-blast furnace with effect from July 25, 2021, for 18 days to enable it to commission a new blast furnace that will expand capacity from 300,000 mt per year to 400,000 mt per year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, July 28.

According to the filing, the company’s ductile pipe manufacturing unit too will remain closed to undertake synchronization work and commissioning of a new ‘finishing line.’

New dates for commissioning of the expansion project will be announced subsequently, the company said in the filing.