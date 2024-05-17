﻿
India’s SMIOL sees 6% decline in net profit in Q4 FY 2023-24

Friday, 17 May 2024 15:13:03 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Limited (SMIOL) has reported a net profit of INR 1.63 billion ($19.59 million) for the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2023-24, a decline of 5.91 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Friday, May 17.

The company reported total sales revenues of INR 5.51 billion ($66.08 million) during the quarter, marking a decline of 9.21 percent year on year.

For the full fiscal year of 2023-24, the company achieved a total net profit of INR 2.39 billion ($28.67 million), a fall of 11.57 percent year on year, against a 41.10 percent fall in total sales revenue to INR 12.52 billion ($149.90 million).


