India’s Shyam Metaliks sees 84% fall in net profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

Indian long steel and ferroalloy producer Shyam Metaliks Limited (SML) has reported net profit of INR 672.70 million ($8.12 million) in third quarter (October-December) of fiscal 2022-23, a decline of 84 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, February 15.

The company has reported total sales revenues of INR 29.21 billion ($352 million) for the quarter, 13.34 percent higher than in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

SML operates two steel mills in Odisha and West Bengal with an aggregate capacity of 5.71 million mt per year, producing rebar and wire rod, and a furnace for production of ferroalloys.