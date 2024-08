Indian steel and ferroalloy producer Sarda Energy and Minerals Limited (SEML) has reported a net profit of INR 1.98 billion ($23.74 million) for the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a rise of 16.35 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, August 6.

The company reported a sales revenue of INR 9.13 billion ($109.18 million) during the quarter, a decline of 12.14 percent year on year, the statement said.