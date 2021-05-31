﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Sarda Metals & Alloys to expand ferroalloy capacity

Monday, 31 May 2021 10:57:46 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Sarda Metals and Alloys, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sarda Energy and Minerals Limited will expand its ferro alloy plant, according to a regulatory filing of the company on Monday, May 31.

The company said that the plant located near the southern port town of Viskhakhapatnam will add one additional furnace of 36 MVA which will increase its ferroalloy production capacity by 50,000 mt per annum.

The estimated cost of the expansion project will be $19 million, with the expanded capacity scheduled to be operational in the fiscal year 2022-23, the company reported.


Tags: raw mat  India  steelmaking  Indian Subcon  alloys  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28  May

Indian finished steel output down 23% in April, consumption down 26%
28  May

India’s KIOCL records 6% fall in iron ore pellet output in 2020-21
24  May

Indian ferroalloy plants allowed to use oxygen subject to daily limit
20  May

Indian trading firm MMTC floats export tender for manganese fines
12  May

India’s coking coal imports up 10.37 percent in April