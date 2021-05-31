India’s Sarda Metals & Alloys to expand ferroalloy capacity

Monday, 31 May 2021 10:57:46 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Sarda Metals and Alloys, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sarda Energy and Minerals Limited will expand its ferro alloy plant, according to a regulatory filing of the company on Monday, May 31.

The company said that the plant located near the southern port town of Viskhakhapatnam will add one additional furnace of 36 MVA which will increase its ferroalloy production capacity by 50,000 mt per annum.

The estimated cost of the expansion project will be $19 million, with the expanded capacity scheduled to be operational in the fiscal year 2022-23, the company reported.