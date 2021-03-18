India’s Sarda Energy & Minerals gets approval to raise iron ore pellet output

Thursday, 18 March 2021 11:31:00 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Sarda Energy and Minerals Limited has received approval from Chhattisgarh state Conservation Board to increase production from its iron ore pellet plant located in the state, a regulatory filing of the company said on Thursday, March 18.

Having received “consent to operate” from the state environmental regulatory authority, Sarda Energy and Mineral will now increase iron ore pellet production to 800,000 mt per year from 600,000 mt per year earlier.

Production from the plant will be increased immediately, the regulatory filing said.