﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Sarda Energy & Minerals gets approval to raise iron ore pellet output

Thursday, 18 March 2021 11:31:00 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Sarda Energy and Minerals Limited has received approval from Chhattisgarh state Conservation Board to increase production from its iron ore pellet plant located in the state, a regulatory filing of the company said on Thursday, March 18.

Having received “consent to operate” from the state environmental regulatory authority, Sarda Energy and Mineral will now increase iron ore pellet production to 800,000 mt per year from 600,000 mt per year earlier.

Production from the plant will be increased immediately, the regulatory filing said.


Tags: production  raw mat  pellet  India  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Mar

India’s GIPL secures approval to raise capacity of iron ore pellet plant
04  Mar

India’s coking coal imports down 6.75% in Apr-Febr, fall rate slows further
02  Mar

India’s NMDC records 19 percent rise in iron ore output in February
22  Feb

Resumed operations at three Indian iron ore mines to ease supply shortage
19  Feb

India’s NMDC resumes operations at Donimalai iron ore mines