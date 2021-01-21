﻿
India’s Sandur launches production at new steel mill and allied projects

Thursday, 21 January 2021 12:07:28 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India-based Sandur Manganse and Iron Ore Limited has completed downstream projects for a one million mt per year steel mill along with an allied 400,000 mt coke oven plant, waste heat recovery boilers and a 400,000 mt pig iron blast furnace, according to a regulatory filing of the company.

The company has also completed refurbishment of a 20 MVA ferroalloy furnace, the company statement said.

Bankers to the project have been informed of the completion of the projects and commercial production is deemed to have started with effect from January 18, the company filing said.


