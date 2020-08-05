﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s SAIL reports 50 percent increase in steel sales in July

Wednesday, 05 August 2020 13:59:50 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) achieved steel sales of 1.583 million mt in July this year, up 50 percent year on year, a company statement said on Wednesday, August 5.

Indicating a strong bounce back from the impact of the pandemic over the previous few months, SAIL’s sales in July this year were the highest recorded by the state-run steel producer in any previous month of July, the company said.

SAIL sold about 1.27 million mt of steel in the domestic market in July and exported 310,000 mt, recording domestic sales growth of 29 percent and export sales growth of 349 percent, both year on year.

“SAIL is working hard to improve overall performance. The efforts being put in have started showing results in these record sales numbers, reduced inventories, improved collections and reduced borrowings of funds,” Anil Kumar Chaudhary, chairman of SAIL, said in the company statement.


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  steelmaking  Sail  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Aug

SAIL’s Bokaro steel mill plans capacity expansion over next three years
10  Aug

India’s DGTR recommends CVD on stainless flats imports ex-Indonesia
06  Aug

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill achieves highest-ever July output
23  Jul

SAIL’s Salem mill develops super duplex stainless steel production
17  Jul

SAIL aims to double steel exports in FY 2020-21