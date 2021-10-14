﻿
India’s RINL targets steel exports of 1.308 million mt in FY 2021-22

Thursday, 14 October 2021 11:06:25 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) will target steel exports of 1.30 million mt in the fiscal year 2021-22, up from 497,000 mt in the previous fiscal year, company sources said on Thursday, October 14.

The sources said that the higher exports will enable the southern India-based 7.3 million mt capacity steel mill to reduce its inventory by 290,000 mt during the full fiscal year.

The Indian government has initiated the process of privatization of RINL by off-loading its entire equity stake in the company to private investors.


