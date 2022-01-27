India’s RINL reports 47% growth in pig iron output in April-December

Thursday, 27 January 2022 11:22:39 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) achieved pig iron production of 4.428 million mt during the April-December period of fiscal year 2021-22, recording a growth of 47 percent year on year, RINL chairman and managing director Atul Bhatt said in statement on Thursday, January 27.

Saleable steel production was recorded at 3.88 million mt during the first nine months of the current fiscal year, up 44 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, he said.

Total sales volume during the period was reported at 3.72 million mt, a growth of 22 percent year on year.