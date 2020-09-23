﻿
English
India’s RINL produces 1.15 million mt of steel in April-August

Wednesday, September 23
       

Indian state run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) achieved production of 1.15 million mt in the April-August period this year, steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Indian parliament in a statement on Wednesday, September 23.

RINL’s total exports, predominantly semis, totaled 542,000 mt in the given period, the minister said.

It may be noted that RINL was forced to shut down two blast furnaces at its 7.3 million mt per year steel mill in the southern port town of Vishakhapatnam following the imposition of the national lockdown in March to control the spread of the virus.

Since then, the steel producer has re-fired one blast furnace and is planning the resumption of operations of the second closed blast furnace next month.


