Monday, 19 July 2021 09:53:30 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state run steel producer, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) floated an export offer sale for 12,000 mt wire rod (5.5-6.5 mm) through tendering route, company sources said on Monday, July 19.

The ocean export e-tender will remain open for submission of bids until July 21, 2021.

Delivery to the successful bidder will be completed by September 20, 2021, through loading at Gangavaram port, the official added.