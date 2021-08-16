India’s RINL floats billet-bloom export tenders for October delivery

Monday, 16 August 2021 11:10:10 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has invited bids for export of two lots of steel blooms and billet with a deadline of August 19 for submission of bids, company sources said on Monday, August 16.

RINL has offered 30,000 mt of 150 mm x 150 mm prime steel blooms, Grade 3S/4SP, for delivery by October 15, 2021, ex-Gagavaram port in the south of India.

The steel company has also put on offer 20,000 mt of 90-90 mm rolled billet for delivery by October 15, 2021, the sources said.