India’s RINL achieves record steel exports of 1 million mt in Apr-Dec

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) achieved its highest-ever exports of 1 million mt during the April-December period of 2020, recording a 141 percent growth, RINL chairman P K Rath said in a statement on Wednesday, January 27.

“The year 2020 provided many learning experiences for us and the company has emerged stronger to face such challenges in the future,” Mr. Rath said. He said that RINL has successfully operationalized the iron ore mines of Odisha Mineral Development Corporation (OMDC) and its subsidiary Birsa Stone Lime Company Limited (BSLC) also started earning profits for the first time.

RINL’s new steel forged wheel plant in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh has been completed and is scheduled to start production in February 2021, the RINL chairman said.