﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s RINL achieves record steel exports of 1 million mt in Apr-Dec

Wednesday, 27 January 2021 10:52:02 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) achieved its highest-ever exports of 1 million mt during the April-December period of 2020, recording a 141 percent growth, RINL chairman P K Rath said in a statement on Wednesday, January 27.

“The year 2020 provided many learning experiences for us and the company has emerged stronger to face such challenges in the future,” Mr. Rath said. He said that RINL has successfully operationalized the iron ore mines of Odisha Mineral Development Corporation (OMDC) and its subsidiary Birsa Stone Lime Company Limited (BSLC) also started earning profits for the first time.

RINL’s new steel forged wheel plant in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh has been completed and is scheduled to start production in February 2021, the RINL chairman said.


Tags: steelmaking  Indian Subcon  India  imp/exp statistics  RINL  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

27  Jan

Indian steel and pellet producer GIPL lines up new project investments
25  Jan

Indian government makes preliminary move for strategic sale of RINL
21  Jan

India’s Sandur launches production at new steel mill and allied projects
20  Jan

Goa government plans fresh e-auction of idle iron ore stocks at port stockyards
04  Jan

India’s JSPL achieves highest-ever monthly steel output and sales in Dec