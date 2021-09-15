﻿
English
India’s RINL achieves highest-ever pig iron output in Aug, exports up 39%

Wednesday, 15 September 2021 11:20:03 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) achieved its highest-ever monthly pig iron production of 500,000 mt in August this year, as well as posting 443,000 mt of saleable steel output, company sources said on Wednesday, September 15.

RINL registered a growth of 53 percent in domestic steel sales of 348,000 mt in August this year and exports registered a growth of 39 percent at 151,000 mt, the official said.

The Indian government has already started the process of privatization of 7.3 million mt per year capacity RINL through 100 percent sale of its equity to private investors.


