India’s passenger car retail sales up 41 percent in October

Monday, 07 November 2022 10:46:22 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s passenger car retail sales came to 328,645 units in October this year, up 41 percent year on year, according to data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) on Monday, November 7.

FADA president Manish Singhania said that passenger car sales was up 18 percent over October 2019, a pre-pandemic month.

The FADA data, which is based on new registrations, showed that commercial vehicle sales amounted to 74,443 units in October this year, up 25 percent year on year.

Two-wheeler sales were recorded at 1.57 million in October, an increase of 51 percent year on year.