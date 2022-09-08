﻿
India’s passenger car retail sales notch 6.51% growth in August

Thursday, 08 September 2022 14:24:36 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s passenger car sales as represented by new registration were recorded at 274,448 units in August this year, up 6.51 percent year on year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Thursday, September 8.

More significantly, FADA noted that total passenger car retail sales achieved in August this year were up 40 percent from August 2019, indicating a strong recovery from the impact of Covid-19.

FADA said the three-wheeler segment witnessed the highest growth rate last month, posting an 83.14 percent increase to 56,313 units, while commercial vehicles witnessed a robust 24.12 percent growth to 67,158 units, year on year.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive 

