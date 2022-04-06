﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s passenger car retail sales down 4.87 percent in March

Wednesday, 06 April 2022 11:10:08 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s passenger car retail sales in March this year came to an estimated 271,358 units, a decline of 4.87 percent year on year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Wednesday, April 6.

According to the FADA data, total automobile retail sales for all categories of vehicles amounted to an estimated 1,619,181 units in March, a decline of almost 30 percent year on year.

“The near-term outlook for the Indian automobile industry continues to remain a challenge as the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and the lockdown in China do not hint toward a smooth path. Crude oil prices are also on the boil,” FADA said in a statement.

“Fuel prices will continue to rise further and this will hit sentiments and the lowering of spending. The raw material cost increase will push up vehicle prices and dent demand in some categories of automobiles,” FADA said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon automotive 

Similar articles

15 Mar

Indian passenger car sales decline 6.5 percent in February
02 Mar

Indian passenger car sales show mixed trend in February, largest companies see declines
22 Feb

Daimler India enters into partnership with vehicle scrappage unit
08 Feb

India’s new passenger car registrations decline 10% in January
02 Feb

Indian passenger car manufacturers report mixed sales growth in January
06 Jan

Indian passenger car retail sales decline by 10.91 percent in December
03 Jan

Indian passenger car sales show mixed trends in December
29 Dec

India aims to set up 50-70 vehicle scrapping units within five years
22 Dec

Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra to set up auto scrapping unit in Maharashtra
20 Dec

India’s Tata Motors inks deal to set up auto scrapping unit in Maharashtra