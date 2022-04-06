India’s passenger car retail sales down 4.87 percent in March

Wednesday, 06 April 2022 11:10:08 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s passenger car retail sales in March this year came to an estimated 271,358 units, a decline of 4.87 percent year on year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Wednesday, April 6.

According to the FADA data, total automobile retail sales for all categories of vehicles amounted to an estimated 1,619,181 units in March, a decline of almost 30 percent year on year.

“The near-term outlook for the Indian automobile industry continues to remain a challenge as the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and the lockdown in China do not hint toward a smooth path. Crude oil prices are also on the boil,” FADA said in a statement.

“Fuel prices will continue to rise further and this will hit sentiments and the lowering of spending. The raw material cost increase will push up vehicle prices and dent demand in some categories of automobiles,” FADA said.