India’s NMDC to close FY 2020-21 producing 97% of iron ore capacity

Monday, 18 January 2021 11:53:39 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run miner NMDC Limited will close the current fiscal year 2020-21 achieving 97 percent of its 35 million mt iron ore production capacity, while it is setting a target of iron ore production of 100 million mt by 2030, a company official said on Monday, January 18.

The official said that the 2030 iron ore production target was aligned with the Indian government’s target of domestic steel production of 300 million mt by that year. He said that India’s overall iron ore production reported a sharp fall of 27.5 percent year on year to 110.50 million mt in the April-November period of the current fiscal year. NMDC Limited produced 18 million mt in this period, compared to 18.9 million mt in the April-November period of 2019-20, marking a decline of 4.7 percent.