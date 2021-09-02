India’s NMDC reports 44% rise in iron ore output in Apr-Aug of FY 2021-22

Thursday, 02 September 2021 11:33:48 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited achieved production of 15.02 million mt, during the April-August period this year, up 44 percent year on year, according to a regulatory filing by the company on Thursday, September 1.

In August this year, NMDC produced 3.06 million mt, against 1.62 million mt in the corresponding month of the previous year, the company statement said.

NMDC’s total iron ore sales in the April-August period were reported at 15.67 million mt, against 10.80 million mt in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Sales in August totaled 2.91 million mt, up from 1.79 million mt in August of the previous year, the company said.