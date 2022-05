Monday, 30 May 2022 10:46:41 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited has reported a consolidated net profit of INR 18.13 billion ($234 million) during the fourth quarter (January-March) of fiscal year 2021-22, registering a decline of 36 percent year on year, a company regulatory filing said on Monday, May 30.

During the quarter, the miner reported a total revenue income of INR 70.34 billion ($907 million), marginally up from INR 69.32 billion ($893 million) in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year.