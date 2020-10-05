India’s NMDC iron ore output down nine percent in April-September

Monday, 05 October 2020 17:06:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Indian state-run miner NMDC Limited has reported iron ore production of 12.24 million mt for the April-September period this year, down nine percent over the corresponding period of the previous year, including 8.69 million mt at its Chhattisgarh assets and 3.55 million mt at its Karnataka assets, according to a company statement.

NMDC said its total sales in the April-September period were 12.91 million mt, down 11.2 percent year on year, including 9.55 million mt in Chhattisgarh and 3.36 million mt in Karnataka.

In September this year, the company’s iron ore output was 1.83 million mt, up by 11 percent compared to the same month last year. Shri Sumit Deb, NMDC chairman, stated that NMDC has made steady progress during the coronavirus pandemic, adding, “The coronavirus pandemic has presented a new challenge, which the NMDC faced with robustness. We will certainly put in our best efforts for sustained growth, expansion and prosperity of the company, benefitting all stakeholders in times to come.”