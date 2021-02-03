India’s NMDC iron ore output down 0.8 percent in April-January

Wednesday, 03 February 2021 15:39:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Indian state-run miner NMDC Limited has reported iron ore production of 25.66 million mt for the April-January period of the financial year 2020-21, down 0.8 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year, including 19.42 million mt at its Chhattisgarh assets and 6.24 million mt at its Karnataka assets, according to a company statement.

NMDC said its total sales in the April-January period amounted to 26.01 million mt, increasing slightly year on year, including 20.09 million mt in Chhattisgarh and 5.92 million mt in Karnataka.

In January this year, the company’s iron ore output was 3.86 million mt, up by 16.6 percent, while the company’s total sales were 3.74 million mt, up 26.3 percent, both year on year.