﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s NMDC iron ore output down 0.8 percent in April-January

Wednesday, 03 February 2021 15:39:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Indian state-run miner NMDC Limited has reported iron ore production of 25.66 million mt for the April-January period of the financial year 2020-21, down 0.8 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year, including 19.42 million mt at its Chhattisgarh assets and 6.24 million mt at its Karnataka assets, according to a company statement.

NMDC said its total sales in the April-January period amounted to 26.01 million mt, increasing slightly year on year, including 20.09 million mt in Chhattisgarh and 5.92 million mt in Karnataka.

In January this year, the company’s iron ore output was 3.86 million mt, up by 16.6 percent, while the company’s total sales were 3.74 million mt, up 26.3 percent, both year on year.


Tags: Indian Subcon  production  NMDC  India  iron ore  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04  Feb

Vale’s iron ore output remains almost stable in 2020, down in Q4
20  Jan

NMDC: Iron ore prices have stabilized, little scope for further rise
19  Jan

Rio Tinto achieves strong iron ore performance in 2020
13  Jan

Ferrexpo’s iron ore pellet output up seven percent in 2020
07  Jan

US iron ore output up 6.1 percent in October from September