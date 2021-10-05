﻿
English
India’s NMDC cut iron ore lumps and fines prices for October

Tuesday, 05 October 2021 14:45:52 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run miner NMDC Limited has cut iron ore lumps prices by INR 200/mt ($3/mt) and fines by INR 400/mt ($6/mt) for October deliveries, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, October 5.

This will bring down the effective price for lumps to INR 5,950/mt ($80/mt) ex-pithead and price of fines will be reduced to INR 4,760/mt ($64/mt) ex-pithead.

The new prices are exclusive of royalty and mandatory payments to District Mineral Fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET), cess, forest permit fees and other statutory payments.

 


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


