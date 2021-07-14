﻿
India’s NMDC approves demerger of wholly-owned subsidiary NMDC Steel

Wednesday, 14 July 2021 11:11:00 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The board of directors of Indian state-run miner NMDC Limited has approved the demerger of its wholly-owned subsidiary NMDC Steel Limited, the company said on Wednesday, July 14.

The company said that all shareholdings of NMDC Limited in NMDC Steel would be cancelled and new shares in the latter would be issued to shareholders of NMDC Limited in the same proportion.

Currently, NMDC Steel Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NMDC Limited and does not have any business operations.

However, NDMC Limited’s regulatory filing said that the demerged entity would be defined under the demerger scheme to mean the business of NMDC Iron and Steel Plant, a special purpose vehicle that is constructing a 3 million mt per annum greenfield steel mill project in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

The scheme for the demerger is significant since it is part of the restructuring to spin off the greenfield steel mill project into a new company prior to implementing the Indian government’s decision of strategic disinvestment in the steel mill to private investors.


