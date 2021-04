Friday, 02 April 2021 16:14:21 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian iron ore miner NMDC Limited achieved production of 34.11 million mt of ore in the fiscal year 2020-21, up eight percent over the previous fiscal year, a company statement said on Friday, April 2.

Total iron ore sales achieved by NMDC in FY 2020-21 were reported at 33.27 million mt, six percent higher than in the previous year, the statement said.

The statement said that the miner is confident of surpassing the production target of 41 million mt set for the fiscal year 2021-22.