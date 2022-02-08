India’s new passenger car registrations decline 10% in January

Tuesday, 08 February 2022 12:20:29 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Passenger car sales in India in January this year, represented by new registrations, were recorded at 258,329 units, a decline of 10 percent year on year, according to a statement of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) on Tuesday, February 8.

“In spite of good demand, passenger vehicles continue to face the brunt of the semiconductor shortage, resulting in the absence of a healthy inventory,” FADA president Vinkesh Gulati said in the statement.

Commercial vehicle sales, however, witnessed a growth of 20.52 percent in January this year to 67,763 units, against 56,227 units in January 2021, FADA said.