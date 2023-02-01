﻿
India’s national budget proposes 36% rise in capital expenditure on infrastructure projects in 2023-24

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 15:46:10 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian national budget for 2023-24 placed before India’s parliament today, February 1, has proposed capital expenditure of INR 7.5 trillion ($91.58 billion) on infrastructure projects, higher than the INR 5.5 trillion outlay in the budget of the previous year, according to a budget document from minister of finance Nirmala Sitharaman today.

She said in her budget speech in parliament that 100 critical infrastructure projects for steel, ports, fertilizer, coal and foodgrain sectors have been identified on which an outlay of INR 7.5 trillion will be riding, including INR 1.5 trillion ($18.3 billion) provided for by the private sector.


