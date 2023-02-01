﻿
English
India’s national budget extends import duty exemption on inputs for CRGO steel making and ferrous scrap

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 15:48:03 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian national budget for 2023-24 has proposed to continue the exemption of customs duties on all raw materials for the manufacture of cold rolled grain-oriented (CRGO) steel, ferrous scrap and nickel cathodes to facilitate raw material supplies for the domestic steel industry, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her speech while placing the budget document before India’s parliament on Wednesday, February 1.

The finance minister has also proposed a new scheme to extend credit to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) for which the government had provided funds of INR 90 billion ($1.09 billion) for the fiscal year 2023-24.


