India’s MRAI seeks setting up of recycling parks to ensure higher usage of scrap in steelmaking

Tuesday, 07 February 2023 11:25:26 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) has urged the India government to set up a “circular economy recycling park” with supporting policies to increase greater usage of ferrous scrap for domestic steel production, association president Sanjay Mehta said in a statement on Tuesday, February 7.

Mr. Mehta said that, as the second largest steel producer in the world, India needs to become a “responsible producer” through higher usage of ferrous scrap as feedstock by mills, and in this regard the government should consider recycling parks with infrastructure and logistic facilities for the scrap importing and processing sector.

Mehta flagged the rising protectionism in international scrap trade. He said that several countries are putting up barriers against scrap exports from their respective countries to prevent domestic scarcity, and that the Indian government needs to address this at appropriate international fora to ensure free and fair international trade in recyclable materials.