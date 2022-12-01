India’s MOIL Ltd cuts prices of all grades of manganese ore for Dec deliveries

Thursday, 01 December 2022 15:05:14 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run miner MOIL Limited has announced an across-the-board five percent cut in prices of all grades of manganese for December deliveries, company sources said on Thursday, December 1.

The sources said that the price cut will be effective for ferro grade manganese with Mn content more than 44 percent and also for grades with Mn content less than 44 percent.

The reduction is in reaction to the fall in the international price of manganese in the international market and the softening in the price of manganese alloys in the local market, the sources said.