Indian government-run manganese miner MOIL Limited has reported production of 0.13 million mt of manganese ore in July this year, marking a growth of 8.42 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Monday, August 5.

The company’s cumulative manganese ore production during the April-July period of the fiscal year 2024-25 was reported at 0.60 million mt, a rise of nine percent year on year.