India’s MOIL Limited sees 13% rise in net profit in Q4 FY 2023-24

Thursday, 16 May 2024 15:07:31 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-owned manganese ore miner MOIL Limited has reported a net profit of INR 911.50 million ($10.91 million) for the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2023-24, up 12.60 percent year on year, a company statement said on Thursday, May 16.

The company reported total sales revenues of INR 4.15 billion ($49.80 million) for the period, down 2.85 percent year on year.

For the full fiscal year of 2023-24, MOIL Limited reported a total net profit of INR 2.93 billion (35.13 million), a rise of 17.06 percent year on year, with a sales revenue growth of 8.03 percent year on year to INR 14.49 billion ($173.58 million).


