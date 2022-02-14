﻿
India’s MOIL Limited reports 305% rise in net profit in April-December

Monday, 14 February 2022 10:31:09 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run manganese miner MOIL Limited has reported a net profit of INR 2.45 billion ($33 million) during the April-December period of the fiscal year 2021-22, up 305 percent year on year, a company regulatory filing on Monday, February 14.

The company said that it achieved a net profit of INR 1.24 billion ($16 million) during the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year, higher than in any previous quarter.

During the April-December period, MOIL’s total sales revenues are reported at INR 9.68 billion ($128 million), up from INR 7.27 billion ($96 million) in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Total manganese ore production during the period came to 857,000 mt, up 16 percent year on year, the company reported.


