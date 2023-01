Monday, 02 January 2023 13:30:13 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run manganese miner MOIL Limited has announced a hike in prices of various grades of ore for the current month with immediate effect, company sources said on Monday, January 2.

The sources said that prices have been increased by 14 percent for manganese ore with Mn content of 44 percent or more.

In the case of ore with Mn content less than 44 percent and manganese fines and chemical grade, the prices have been increased by 7.5 percent, the sources said.