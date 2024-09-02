 |  Login 
India’s MOIL Limited cuts prices of all grades of manganese ore for Sept deliveries

Monday, 02 September 2024 15:51:33 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-run manganese miner MOIL Limited has cut prices of all grades of manganese ore effective for all deliveries from midnight of August 31, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday, September 2.

The company said that the price of all ferro grade manganese ore with Mn content of 44 percent and above has been reduced by 20 percent.

The price of ferro grade manganese ore with Mn content less than 44 percent has been cut by 15 percent.

It said that the price of silico grade manganese raw (SGMR) with Mn content 30 percent and Mn content 25 percent has also been reduced by 15 percent.


