﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s MOIL hikes prices of manganese fines and ferromanganese by 7.5%

Monday, 05 July 2021 11:29:30 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run manganese miner MOIL has increased prices of all grades of manganese fines (Mn content 25 percent and 30 percent), ferromanganese, and chemical grade manganese by 7.5 percent, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday, July 5.

The increased prices have been put into effect for all bookings from July 1, the company said in the filing.

The company also said that it will periodically put up volumes of ferromanganese, ferromanganese slag and identified grades of fines for sale by e-auction through the auction platform of the government-run trading firm MSTC Limited.


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  mining  manganese ore  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30  Jun

Odisha to put up 10 iron ore blocks for auction
28  Jun

India’s KIOCL secures first stage clearance to divert forest land for iron and manganese ore mining
23  Jun

Odisha steel mills without captive mines face iron ore shortage from falling output of OMC
23  Jun

SAIL winding up of RMD not to lead to reduction in manpower
22  Jun

India’s MOIL secures environmental clearance to develop new manganese mine