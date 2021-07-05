India’s MOIL hikes prices of manganese fines and ferromanganese by 7.5%

Monday, 05 July 2021 11:29:30 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run manganese miner MOIL has increased prices of all grades of manganese fines (Mn content 25 percent and 30 percent), ferromanganese, and chemical grade manganese by 7.5 percent, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday, July 5.

The increased prices have been put into effect for all bookings from July 1, the company said in the filing.

The company also said that it will periodically put up volumes of ferromanganese, ferromanganese slag and identified grades of fines for sale by e-auction through the auction platform of the government-run trading firm MSTC Limited.