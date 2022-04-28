﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s ministry of steel and IRENA in talks on roadmap for carbon neutral domestic steel industry

Thursday, 28 April 2022 11:13:37 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s ministry of steel and the International Renewable Agency (IRENA) have held talks in New Delhi to chalk out a roadmap for increasing the use of renewable energy in steelmaking and to build an eco-system for decarbonization and a carbon neutral future for the domestic steel industry, a ministry official said on Thursday, April 28.

The official said that the high-level delegation was headed by Fanseko La Chamera, director general IRENA, and his deputy Gauri Singh.

Issues like achievements of the world in the field of decarbonisation, research, development, international cooperation for technology, the need for technical and financial help for establishing a pilot plant to develop green hydrogen for green DRI, utilisation of renewable energy instead of thermal energy, the need for studying the lack of technology for making small industries energy efficient, and technological and financial help for establishing pilot plants for carbon capturing were also discussed, the official said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon steelmaking 

Similar articles

28 Apr

India in grips of power shortage, coal inventory at power plants down to nine-year low
27 Apr

Merger of India’s Jindal Stainless and Jindal Stainless Hisar approved
27 Apr

India’s Tata Metaliks achieves record pig iron sales in FY 2021-22
27 Apr

Indian steel consumption in FR 2021-22 pegged at 106 million mt, exports at 13.5 million mt
26 Apr

India’s NMDC Limited’s greenfield steel mill project hit by cost, time overruns
25 Apr

India’s steel minister starts work on policy for secondary steel mills
22 Apr

India’s RINL floats spot export sales offer for 10,000 mt of wire rod
22 Apr

India’s Tata Steel and Australia’s Thiess ink mining collaboration deal
22 Apr

Indian steel output up 18 percent in fiscal year 2021-22
20 Apr

Indian steel ministry directs government mills to raise capacity by 80% by 2030