India’s ministry of steel and IRENA in talks on roadmap for carbon neutral domestic steel industry

Thursday, 28 April 2022 11:13:37 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s ministry of steel and the International Renewable Agency (IRENA) have held talks in New Delhi to chalk out a roadmap for increasing the use of renewable energy in steelmaking and to build an eco-system for decarbonization and a carbon neutral future for the domestic steel industry, a ministry official said on Thursday, April 28.

The official said that the high-level delegation was headed by Fanseko La Chamera, director general IRENA, and his deputy Gauri Singh.

Issues like achievements of the world in the field of decarbonisation, research, development, international cooperation for technology, the need for technical and financial help for establishing a pilot plant to develop green hydrogen for green DRI, utilisation of renewable energy instead of thermal energy, the need for studying the lack of technology for making small industries energy efficient, and technological and financial help for establishing pilot plants for carbon capturing were also discussed, the official said.